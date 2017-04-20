A man is melting hearts all over the internet after he came up with an adorable way to keep his wife company during cancer treatment.

Marci Newman was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October and had to be isolated during her radiation treatment last week.

But that didn’t stop her husband Jon from finding an innovative way to support her - by setting up a desk in the doorway of their bedroom so he could be near her.

The couple’s 17-year-old daughter MacKenna tweeted a photo of her dad and let’s just say it’s too much.

My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I'm crying pic.twitter.com/rucH9HfDvk — kenna (@mackenna_newman) April 14, 2017

“My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I’m crying,” she tweeted.

“I just thought it was sweet because they are so in love,” she told BuzzFeed News.

Mckenna’s mum told BuzzFeed News: “Jon goes to every doctor’s appointment, every blood test, every surgery, every radiation. And, as you can see, if he can’t be by my side he is as close as he can get!”

Needless to say, Twitter can’t handle it.

