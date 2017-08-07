If you don’t know the name Dexter Mayfield now, you will soon.

The plus-size model, dancer and actor from Los Angeles, US, is making waves in an industry that hasn’t so far made much space for men of his stature.

The fashion industry is (slowly) getting better at including plus-size female models, see Ashley Graham, Iskra Lawrence, Tess Holiday and Paloma Elsesser all slaying on the regular.

But plus-size male models have been left somewhat in the shade.