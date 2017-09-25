Diabulimia has been hailed the ‘world’s most dangerous eating disorder’ in a new BBC Three documentary - but it’s likely you won’t have heard of it. The condition, a portmanteau of diabetes and bulimia, describes where people with Type 1 diabetes deliberately restrict their insulin in order to lose weight. While diabulimia is not yet a medically recognised condition, that doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous - over time, restricting insulin to lose weight can cause irreparable damage to the body, including organ failure which can lead to death.

6okean via Getty Images

What is diabulimia? Diabulimia is where a person with diabetes restricts their insulin deliberately to control their weight. According to Jacqueline Allan, researcher at University of London and founder of DWED (Diabetics with Eating Disorders), it’s estimated that 40% of women aged 15-30 with Type 1 diabetes do this. There are many reasons why someone might not take as much insulin as they should, according to Diabetes UK, like fear of hypoglycemia (where blood sugar levels drop too low) or underestimating carb count, but deliberately doing it to lose weight is classed as diabulimia. How does it affect the body? When someone with Type 1 diabetes restricts the amount of insulin they need, glucose levels build up in the blood. Over time, this can lead to abnormally high levels of blood sugar. These abnormally high levels, known as hyperglycemia, make people go to the toilet a lot, meaning any calories taken in from food are passed straight out of the body in the urine. “As a result, the calories are not used and the body is starved of its source of energy - energy that’s needed for every organ to function,” reads the Diabetes UK site. If hyperglycemia is left without treatment, complications linked to diabetes - such as retinopathy, neuropathy and nephropathy - appear more quickly. What’s even more concerning is that diabetes patients can develop DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis), where the body starts to break itself down to try and gain energy. If left untreated, DKA can cause heart and organ failure, proving fatal. Symptoms According to DWED, a national charity set up to directly address diabulimia and other eating disorders in those with Type 1 diabetes, there are many symptoms associated with the illness, including general symptoms associated with anorexia and bulimia, and specific symptoms relating to insulin abuse. Diabulimia is still not officially recognised as a medical condition, however DWED has worked with people who had diabulimia to list the symptoms they commonly experienced. These include: :: Severe fluctuations in weight or severe weight loss :: Recurrent episodes of DKA/hyperglycemia :: Frequent hospitalisation for poor blood sugar control :: Delay in puberty or sexual maturation :: Irregular periods or no periods at all :: Frequent trips to the toilet :: Frequent episodes of thrush or urinary infections :: Nausea and stomach cramps :: Loss of appetite :: Drinking an abnormal amount of fluids :: Hair loss :: Delayed healing from infections and bruises :: Dehydration and dry skin