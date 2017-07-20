Diane Abbott has accused ITV of “carefully editing” an interview where the MP struggled to explain how Labour would fund thousands of new police officers as she hit out at “gotcha journalism” and claimed she has received death threat and abuse in the aftermath.

Speaking to the broadcaster, the Shadow Home Secretary attempted to explain Labour’s plan for 10,000 extra officers after figures were published showing crime rose by 10% in England and Wales in the last year, the largest annual rise in a decade.

Abbott was trying to outline how Labour would raise the £300 million needed to fund the policy, and it had echoes of a car-crash interview she gave before the election on the same policy.