Bitcoin Is 'Gigantic Ponzi Scheme' Used To Fund Terror, Says Diane Abbott

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin is being used to fund terror and Labour would regulate it, Diane Abbott has said.

The Shadow Home Secretary described the digital currency as “a gigantic Ponzi scheme” that could easily collapse and said the Treasury should look to clamp down on its spread.

In an interview with The House magazine, Abbott also said the war on drugs had “failed” but stressed Labour was not in favour of decriminalising cannabis for recreational use.

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin was created in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crash and uses encryption techniques to generate units of currency and verify money transfers. It operates independently of a central bank.

Abbott said: “We are looking at the Bitcoin issue. One of the problems with Bitcoin is the extent to which it is just a gigantic Ponzi scheme.

“And if everyone took their Bitcoin money and tried to buy a new car all at once the whole thing would collapse.

“So, we are worried about the extent to which Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme but we are certainly worried about how in the here and now it is being used to fund terrorist activity and that is something we are looking at.

“I think the people best placed to resolve some of the problems around Bitcoin will actually be people in the Treasury and people in the banking sector but I can’t say more than that.”

Asked if Labour would crack down on Bitcoin, Abbott said: “Labour overall thinks it’s important to have proper regulation of financial services. It was poor regulation of financial services which led to the 2008 crash and obviously regulating Bitcoin would be part of that.

“Generally, we are concerned about sound regulation of financial services.”