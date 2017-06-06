The person who tweeted the photograph said he captured the image at 8.40am, 20 minutes before the Woman’s Hour debate began.

But a picture posted on Twitter showed Abbott speaking on her phone in the ticket hall at Oxford Circus, just yards from the BBC studios in central London.

Diane Abbott was criticised for pulling out of an appearance on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour programme on Tuesday as a photo emerged of her standing at a Tube station nearby.

@BBCWomansHour this is a picture of Dianne Abbot in Oxford Circus tube station at 8.40am this morning - not seeming very unwell #whdebate pic.twitter.com/Y9Wta28szY

A BBC source told Sun journalist Harry Cole that Abbott was “en route when she pulled out” and that her shadow cabinet colleague Emily Thornberry was forced to cycle to New Broadcasting House at the last-minute.

BBC sources confirm Abbott was en route when she pulled out - and understand Emily Thornberry had to cycle to the rescue,

Labour has yet to respond to HuffPost UK’s requests for comment.

Seizing on the furore, the Conservatives suggested Abbott was no longer trusted to make media appearances.

“Jeremy Corbyn wants to make Diane Abbott Home Secretary in just two days but is hiding her away from voters,” Tory minister Priti Patel said.

“The woman who would be in charge of our police and the intelligence services cannot even be trusted by Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell to go on the airwaves to explain their shocking record on national security.

“Labour might be hiding her today but make no mistake – she will be in charge of our security and borders on Friday unless people vote for Theresa May and her Conservative team.”

Theresa May ‘hypocrisy’

But the Tories’ criticism came after Prime Minister Theresa May pulled out of a Woman’s Hour appearance last month.

It was a fact not lost on Labour supporters keen to point out the apparent hypocrisy.