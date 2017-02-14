Diane Abbott, John McDonnell and Clive Lewis plan to tour Brexit-voting cities with the pro-Jeremy Corbyn campaign group Momentum in an attempt to fight off the threat from Ukip.

The allies of the Labour leader will aim to convince people not all ‘Remain’ voters are members of the “croissant munching metropolitan elite”.

June’s referendum has exposed the gulf between the majority of Labour MPs who backed ‘Remain’ and the majority of Labour constituencies which voted for Brexit.

The series of public events, targeted on marginal constituencies and those under threat from Ukip, will begin on April 1 in Sunderland - the poster city for ‘Leave’.

Other meetings will be held in Barnsley, Croydon, Plymouth, Bradford, Hastings, Hackney, Norfolk, York and Dagenham.

Labour is facing a threat from Ukip in the upcoming Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election, where party leader Paul Nuttall is hoping to capitalise on the the town’s pro-Brexit sentiment to get elected to parliament.