Diane Abbott has said people should judge how Jeremy Corbyn is performing by looking at the polls in “six months” time.

The shadow home secretary said on Thursday evening if she did have a “plan B” for what to do if Labour did not catch up with the Tories she was keeping it secret.

A YouGov poll earlier this month showed the Conservatives had a 19-point lead over Labour.

In December, Abbott, a close ally of the Labour leader, told The Independent she expected Corbyn to close the gap on Theresa May in 12 months.

Speaking to students at Queen Mary University of London’s Mile End Institute last night, Abbott said “of course” she expected Labour’s numbers to have improved by then.

And she suggested a turnaround could be expected by the end of September.

“The way the media treated Jeremy was just quite extraordinary. Add insult to injury of at least a year when Labour MPs were in the media, day after day, saying he was completely unelectable,” Abbott said of Corbyn’s time in office. “It’s not surprising that our polling isn’t great.

“It is now the case Labour MPs have calmed down a bit - so we will see where the polls are in six months time.”

Len McCluskey, the Corbyn ally who is expected to soon be re-elected as general secretary of the Unite union, has said it would be clear in the next “15 months” how the Labour leader was performing.