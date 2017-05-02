Diane Abbott Told 'Hugely Embarrassing' LBC Interview 'Reduces Her Credibility'

"I'm concerned you don't want to talk about policing" @HackneyAbbott to @Jo_Coburn "...you're not willing to talk about the real issues" pic.twitter.com/UXHimbGl9i

Diane Abbott has denied she has lost credibility as a future home secretary after she struggled to explain how much Labour’s policy of recruiting 10,000 more police officers would cost.

In an interview with LBC this morning, the shadow home secretary appeared to suggest policemen and women would be paid just £30 or £8,000 a year.

She later appeared on the BBC’s Daily Politics programme and defended her performance. “I do know my figures,” she said. “I misspoke.”

“If I didn’t know my figures I wouldn’t have been able to repeat them correctly in six other interviews,” she added.

Labour has said in a press release that the cost of its police recruitment plan will be £300m - which would be paid for be reversing Conservative cuts to capital gains tax (CGT).