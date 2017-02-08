Celebrated fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg urged women to remain strong and resilient despite the turbulence of the current political climate.

Speaking at the 2017 Makers Conference, the theme of which is #BeBold, she explained how recent events have knocked her confidence: “It’s the first time ever that I’m feeling not so bold myself.”

The fashion designer, who has always been proud and unapologetically female, said that the aftermath of the US election is the first time that she experienced sexism.

Reflecting on her life and career, the 70-year-old said: “To be a woman was always a great thing, it was always an advantage. I never felt glass ceilings because I always ended up working for myself...

“It’s only now, decades later...for the first time after this election, that I actually felt sexism. I have never felt that before.”