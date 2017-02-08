Celebrated fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg urged women to remain strong and resilient despite the turbulence of the current political climate.
Speaking at the 2017 Makers Conference, the theme of which is #BeBold, she explained how recent events have knocked her confidence: “It’s the first time ever that I’m feeling not so bold myself.”
The fashion designer, who has always been proud and unapologetically female, said that the aftermath of the US election is the first time that she experienced sexism.
Reflecting on her life and career, the 70-year-old said: “To be a woman was always a great thing, it was always an advantage. I never felt glass ceilings because I always ended up working for myself...
“It’s only now, decades later...for the first time after this election, that I actually felt sexism. I have never felt that before.”
She urged women at the conference to focus on manifesting strength as a way to combat this, “so that our confidence can weave into a fabric... a beautiful, colourful fabric that we are proud of and that is indestructible”.
Drawing on her own mother’s own story - who was captured in 1944 during World War II because of her involvement with the Belgian resistance and sent to Auschwitz and other camps - as well as the highs and lows of her own career, DVF reminded women that overcoming even the most seemingly unsurmountable odds is possible.
She added: “When tragedy comes, strangely enough, women take over.”
