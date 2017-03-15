Aaron Bernstein / Reuters House Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff.

"In fact, I don't believe, in the last week of time, people we've talked to, I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower." Undeterred, Trump later hinted to Fox News' Tucker Carlson there was still something incriminating not yet made public.

Trump tells @TuckerCarlson: "Wiretap covers a lot of different things. I think you’re going to find some very interesting items..." — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) March 15, 2017

Just yesterday White House press secretary Sean Spicer had said that Trump was “extremely confident” the Department of Justice would produce evidence to support his claim. The House Intelligence Committee was tasked with investigating the claim made on Twitter on 4 March after a request from the White House who failed to provide any further evidence.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The committee has also asked the Justice Department to say whether or not it applied for a warrant to spy on Trump and his associates by 20 March, the date it will hold a public hearing on its investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the committee, poured further cold water on the claim. He said: “It deeply concerns me that the president would make such an accusation without basis.” Trump’s assertions have put his administration in a bind. Current and former administration officials have been unable to provide any evidence of the Obama administration wiretapping Trump Tower, yet the President’s aides have been reluctant to publicly contradict their boss. White House spokesman Sean Spicer tried to clarify Trump’s comments Monday, saying the president wasn’t using the word wiretapping literally, noting that Trump had put the term in quotation marks.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Sean Spicer invents another version of the truth.

“The president used the word wiretap in quotes to mean broadly surveillance and other activities,” Spicer said. He also suggested Trump wasn’t accusing former President Barack Obama specifically, but instead referring to the actions of the Obama administration. Trump himself has not commented on the matter since his March 4 tweets, in which he said he had “just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory.” He also wrote: “Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president?” In two other tweets, Trump described Obama tapping his phones, but did not put the phrases in quotation marks, reports the Associated Press.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Snow outside Trump Tower, New York this morning.