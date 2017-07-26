Diesel And Petrol Car Ban Branded 'Cynical And Headline-Grabbing' By Campaigners

Government plans to ban petrol and diesel cars from being sold in the UK within the next 25 years have been branded ‘cynical’ by environmental campaigners.

Friends of the Earth say the measures, announced as part of the delayed Air Quality Plan, are nothing more than a “headline-grabbing move” which passes the responsibility on tackling the issue to local councils.

The charity wants Clean Air Zones, which prohibit polluting vehicles from highly-populated areas, to be implemented across the country, along with proper incentives to encourage drivers to scrap their diesel cars.

Pollution campaigner Oliver Hayes said: “Ministers know as well as anyone that Clean Air Zones are essential to give us breathable air fast. Their reported omission from the plans is a scandalous response to a health crisis that leads to 40,000 premature deaths annually.

“This is a cynical move by the government to grab the headlines by announcing changes for 23 years’ time and failing to enact measures which will curb pollution in UK towns and cities now. This is what the courts demanded and what the UK’s choking streets are crying out for.

“The announcement is weak on Clean Air Zones, weak on a scrappage scheme, and passes the buck to local authorities. Lives will continue to be cut short because the government hasn’t got the guts to restrict where the worst polluting vehicles can go.”