Digging Beneath The Data: Specialist Support For 45,000 Deaf Children In Disarray

Accessing high quality education is absolutely vital for every child, hearing or deaf. Yet on average, a deaf child falls a whole grade behind their hearing friends at school. This isn’t because deafness is a learning disability. It isn’t. It’s because although deaf children can achieve anything anyone else can – they need the right support, right from the start.

That support can come in many different forms. But chief among them is the specialist Teacher of the Deaf. Teachers of the Deaf are highly qualified staff who do everything from providing intensive one-to-one tuition, organising specialist technology in the classroom, and training classroom teachers to be able to communicate with a deaf child. On top of this, they’re a huge support to parents, to families of deaf children and to deaf young people themselves.

But recently published research by the Consortium for Research in Deaf Education (CRIDE) shows that this support network, that is imperative for the future of 45,000 deaf children across England, is under threat from many different angles.

The research shows that in the last seven years, despite a 31% increase in the number of deaf children that councils have a legal duty to assess and provide support for, the number of Teachers of the Deaf has been cut by 14%. These aren’t isolated cuts in one area. 68% of councils have made cuts since 2011.

While this data is enough to cause concern for all of us working with deaf children, this is not the end of the story. On top of cuts to support, a third of councils are also finding it increasingly difficult to recruit new staff to posts they want to keep. Demographics play a part too. 60% of all Teachers of the Deaf are due to retire in the next 10 to 15 years.

Adding each of these pressures together means only one thing: deaf children not getting the support on which they so desperately rely.