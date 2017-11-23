Digital Assistants – Giving Life To Artificial Intelligence

In a relatively short space of time, the digital assistant market has boomed. Six years ago Apple’s Siri went global with the launch of the iPhone 4S, offering a novelty alternative to the not-so-difficult task of manually calling someone.

These are far more complex today, with digital home assistants offering to make lives easier for customers worldwide. We are now experiencing a duopoly in this market, with stiff competition fought between Google and Amazon, with both brands offering both budget and premium options and therefore making AI more accessible than ever.

Introducing Alexa

The Amazon Echo launched in 2014 and was the first digital home assistant available to the mass market. It currently costs £89.99, while its compact sibling, the Echo Dot, will set you back £49.99 and the more premium Echo Plus comes in at £139.99.

All three devices are operated by Amazon’s intelligent personal assistant Alexa, which allows customers to order anything from a TV through the Amazon app to a taxi via Uber, all through the power of AI.

The Amazon Echo Show is the latest addition to this AI family. Featuring all of the Echo’s existing perks, the Echo Show also boasts a seven inch touchscreen and a front-facing camera. From the outset, Amazon have marketed the Echo Show as a device that will make your home life smarter with a variety of features designed to turn your home into a machine. From playing music and video-calling to locking your front door and dimming the lights, Alexa has never been more efficient.