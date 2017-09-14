All Sections
    14/09/2017 10:50 BST | Updated 14/09/2017 12:13 BST

    Dionne Warwick Shuts Down Susanna Reid's Whitney Houston Questions In Awkward 'Good Morning Britain' Interview

    'We’re not going to discuss that, OK? That’s a bygone conclusion.'

    Dionne Warwick accused Susanna Reid of trying to “hurt” her by asking about Whitney Houston as an interview turned sour on ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Thursday (14 September). 

    The singer appeared on the ITV breakfast show to discuss her performance at upcoming benefit concert for the Dot Com children’s foundation, and shut down the presenter when she attempted to steer conversation towards the topic of Whitney Houston, Dionne’s late cousin. 

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    Dionne Warwick on Thursday's 'Good Morning Britain'

    “We’re not going to discuss that, OK? That’s a bygone conclusion,” she said. “We’re not discussing that, we’re here to discuss Dot Com.”

    Susanna then attempted to explain why she had asked about Whitney, citing the recent documentary about her, but Dionne cut her off. 

    “I would just rather... first of all, this is a very personal thing,” she said.

    “Why would you guys even want to continue to hurt me like that? Because that does hurt? So let’s leave it there. Can we go on talking about Dot Com now?”

    Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay
    Dionne was not impressed with Susanna's line of questioning

    As Susanna told her she meant no disrespect, Dionne was still not pleased, saying: “Yes, wonderful, thank you. Can we now talk about Dot Com?”

    Dionne won praise from fans on Twitter, who said she was right to shut Susanna’s line of questioning down. 

    ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV. 

