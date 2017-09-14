The singer appeared on the ITV breakfast show to discuss her performance at upcoming benefit concert for the Dot Com children’s foundation, and shut down the presenter when she attempted to steer conversation towards the topic of Whitney Houston, Dionne’s late cousin.

“We’re not going to discuss that, OK? That’s a bygone conclusion,” she said. “We’re not discussing that, we’re here to discuss Dot Com.”

Susanna then attempted to explain why she had asked about Whitney, citing the recent documentary about her, but Dionne cut her off.

“I would just rather... first of all, this is a very personal thing,” she said.

“Why would you guys even want to continue to hurt me like that? Because that does hurt? So let’s leave it there. Can we go on talking about Dot Com now?”