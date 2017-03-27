When Dior’s artistic director sent a t-shirt down the runway saying “We Should All Be Feminists” for her debut collection, she meant it.
Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s first female designer, enlisted nine female photographers to personally capture her creations for #TheWomenBehindTheLens project.
And the results are incredible.
One photographer, Brigitte Lacombe, took to Instagram to share her story of photographing twin sisters, Ruth and May Bell:
Another photographer, Maripol, shot the collection using a polaroid.
“The Dior woman is ‘in the now’. She is active, independent - with character - but never forgets that she is feminine,” wrote Maripol on Instagram.
“I interpreted the collection with what I know best: my faithful polaroid. I was a child of Andy Warhol, and he inspired me.
“It was important to saturate the colours to give a vintage look to the Polaroid snapshots, to capture these young beauties from a different angle, to get close-ups of faces, details and the clothes.”
Dior’s interviews with photographers Maripol, Brigitte Lacombe, Brigitte Niedermair, and Janette Beckman are truly inspirational - especially for young women aiming to break into the business.
Maripol discusses the differences she feels when working with women:
Brigitte Niedermair openly discusses her own agenda of always employing female assistants:
Photographer Janette Beckman talks about being given the privilege of working with such an esteemed brand:
We’re all about giving women an opportunity to share their stories. More of this in 2017, please.