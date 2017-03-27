When Dior’s artistic director sent a t-shirt down the runway saying “We Should All Be Feminists” for her debut collection, she meant it.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s first female designer, enlisted nine female photographers to personally capture her creations for #TheWomenBehindTheLens project.

And the results are incredible.

One photographer, Brigitte Lacombe, took to Instagram to share her story of photographing twin sisters, Ruth and May Bell: