ABC has revealed the trailer for their TV remake of ‘Dirty Dancing’, giving fans their first glimpse at Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes starring as Baby - whose actual name is Frances Houseman - and Johnny Castle. The 30-second teaser reveals highlights of the three-hour made-for-TV film, which also stars Debra Messing and Nicole Scherzinger.

ABC The TV movie premieres next month

The remake comes 30 years after the original film’s release and it’s already divided opinion on Twitter. The cast certainly have big shoes to fill and have recorded updated versions of hit songs from the soundtrack, including ‘Time Of My Life’, ‘Hungry Eyes’ and Patrick Swayze’s ‘She’s Like The Wind’. Former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole is playing Penny Johnson in the film, and previously raised eyebrows with her comments on the character’s abortion storyline. She told the Daily Mail: “I was like a crazy thing because, my family, my Papa’s a Bishop and my family’s really hardcore against abortion.

Epsilon via Getty Images Nicole will also star