ABC has revealed the trailer for their TV remake of ‘Dirty Dancing’, giving fans their first glimpse at Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes starring as Baby - whose actual name is Frances Houseman - and Johnny Castle.
The 30-second teaser reveals highlights of the three-hour made-for-TV film, which also stars Debra Messing and Nicole Scherzinger.
The remake comes 30 years after the original film’s release and it’s already divided opinion on Twitter.
The cast certainly have big shoes to fill and have recorded updated versions of hit songs from the soundtrack, including ‘Time Of My Life’, ‘Hungry Eyes’ and Patrick Swayze’s ‘She’s Like The Wind’.
Former Pussycat Dolls star Nicole is playing Penny Johnson in the film, and previously raised eyebrows with her comments on the character’s abortion storyline.
She told the Daily Mail: “I was like a crazy thing because, my family, my Papa’s a Bishop and my family’s really hardcore against abortion.
“So I got the role and I almost didn’t take it because I didn’t want to promote abortion, because my character has an abortion.
“But I was like, hopefully they can learn from you know her ways and I can be a positive influence.
“My mum got pregnant with me when she was 17 and had me when she was 18. She chose.
“Her parents were never going to let her have an abortion. So I came out, so I just want to you know encourage everybody to keep your babies.”
‘Dirty Dancing - Reboot’ premieres in the US on Wednesday 24 May. Watch the trailer above.