A new benefits system for disabled people is making their health worse, leaving many isolated and struggling to pay for food and bills, according to a new report.

A major survey by more than 80 organisations found 79% of respondents said their assessments for personal independence payment (PIP) had made their health worse due to stress or anxiety.

More than a third of those who have had their funding cut in the middle of a benefits shake-up said they were struggling to pay for food, rent and bills while 40% said they had become more isolated.

A small number even said the PIP assessment process was so stressful it was causing them to have suicidal thoughts.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said PIP was “a better benefit” than the old system and more people received higher levels of support, the Press Association reported.

However, members of the Disability Benefits Consortium (DBC) warned their findings from a survey of more than 1,700 people showed that PIP is failing “from start to finish”.

Debbie Abrahams, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “This is an absolute indictment of the Tories’ punitive assessments and the miserable effect they are having on people trying to access desperately needed support.”

Writing in his regular PIP diary last month on HuffPost UK, journalist Mik Scarlet described his belief that the reforms were intended to cut entitlements.