A journalist with cerebral palsy has launched a social media campaign encouraging disabled people to love themselves, loud and proud.

#DisabledAndCute was devised by Keah Brown, 25, who wanted to revolutionise the way disabled people are viewed in the media.

“Very often, disabled people are only able to tell the stories of disliking ourselves and our bodies,” Brown, who is from New York, told The Huffington Post UK.

“This conversation is about loving our bodies and empowering ourselves for us and not for anyone else.”