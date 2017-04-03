Disabled People Hit 'Significantly' By Welfare Cuts And 'Left Behind' By Society

Disabled people have been disproportionately hit by the Government’s cuts to welfare, a report has warned as it outlines how people with disabilities are being “left behind” in society.

A study by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) shows welfare reforms have “significantly affected the already low living standards” of disabled people.

The report, Being disabled in Britain: A journey less equal, also found evidence of a lack of opportunities in areas including education and employment, deteriorating access to justice, and a widening pay gap.

In particular, it highlighted how a higher proportion of disabled people have been affected by the controversial “bedroom tax” than non-disabled people.

The under-occupancy charge on social tenancies saw households with a ‘spare’ bedroom hit with a cut to their housing benefit, and was one of the most contentious reforms under the Tory-Lib Dem coalition.

It goes on that at least 47% of housing benefit claimants affected by what Tories dubbed the ‘spare room subsidy’ have a disability.

Combined with the shortage of adapted and affordable accommodation, the reform has resulted in disabled people downsizing, living in unsuitable homes, and facing rent arrears and eviction.

In 2014, 300,000 disabled people were on housing waiting lists in Britain, it suggested.

The reports adds that by May 2018 there will have been a 28% cut in the number of people receiving the new Personal Independence Payment compared with those who would have got the Disability Living Allowance.