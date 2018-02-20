Disabled people suffer a “disability price tag” the forces them to spend an average of £570 extra monthly, a charity has warned.

Scope found that disabled people have “much less” to live on and are having to fork out the extra money on wheelchairs, specially adapted equipment and electricity to power it.

Scope said disabled people spend almost half of their income after housing costs on expenses relating to their disability.

Examples of the extra costs include:

A reclining chair that costs £1,200

£600 for a spare battery for an electric wheelchair

Hand grips for wheelchairs and walkers that cost five times (£25) a grip for a bike (£5).

Knives with an angled blade that cost £15 each

Nearly £4,000 for accessible parking bays

The report, published on Tuesday, says: “This leaves disabled people with much less money to live on.”

One woman, Marie, told Scope her Disability Living Allowance did not cover the extras she had to pay.

“I really need a new wheelchair but it’s gonna cost £9,500. We really can’t afford to cover that cost,” he said.

″I feel guilty as well as a parent, if I can’t do something with Mark, if my wheelchair’s broken for instance.”