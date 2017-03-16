All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    16/03/2017 10:35 GMT

    You Can Now Look Like A Princess With This Disney-Inspired Swimwear Line

    👑 ✨

    Disney-inspired swimwear is here and making all of our dreams come true.

    EnchantedBikinis, which isn’t officially associated with Disney, have designed a fashion line of princess-inspired swimsuits. 

    From Snow White and Ariel to Pocahontas, the line features all our favourite characters, and it’s certain easier than cosplay. 

    Repost from @dappergeeknews So tell me which bikini is your favorite??

    A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) on

    With the remake of the classic ‘Beauty And The Beast’, starring Emma Watson, showing in cinemas now, Disney fans have been eager to purchase a piece. The demand has been so high, the online retailer have currently sold out of stock. 

    “We sold out very fast of most of our stock, but we’re working on restocking everything,” they posted on Instagram. 

    Meeting with my factory tomorrow and will post an update on estimated time for the production to be done.”

    Diehard Disney fans will need to hang tight a little longer before splashing in style.

    Beautiful picture by @nerdypictures and beautiful model @hendoart in our Golden rivers bikini, which is in stock! Go to our website to order it!

    A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) on

    Here is a close up of our Arabian nights bikini! We're making it at the same time as our Romantic bikini, so preorder now to save your size since we sell out quick!

    A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashiondisney

    Conversations