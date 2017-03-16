Disney-inspired swimwear is here and making all of our dreams come true.
EnchantedBikinis, which isn’t officially associated with Disney, have designed a fashion line of princess-inspired swimsuits.
From Snow White and Ariel to Pocahontas, the line features all our favourite characters, and it’s certain easier than cosplay.
With the remake of the classic ‘Beauty And The Beast’, starring Emma Watson, showing in cinemas now, Disney fans have been eager to purchase a piece. The demand has been so high, the online retailer have currently sold out of stock.
“We sold out very fast of most of our stock, but we’re working on restocking everything,” they posted on Instagram.
Meeting with my factory tomorrow and will post an update on estimated time for the production to be done.”
Diehard Disney fans will need to hang tight a little longer before splashing in style.