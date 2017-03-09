Why Every Disney Fan Is Trying To Get Their Hands On This 'Beauty And The Beast' Purse From Primark

Primark is selling a ‘Beauty and the Beast’-themed Chip mug coin purse and its flying off the shelves.
Shaped like the character of Chip from the animated Disney classic, the £4 purse has been in hot pursuit from diehard fans across the country trying to get their hands it.
Taking inspiration from ‘Beauty and the Beast’, the limited-edition range features socks, t-shirts and other fun-filled pieces.
But Chip is seriously cute in purse form - hence the demand.
A few savvy shoppers have listed the coin purse on eBay, making themselves a tidy profit - with some selling it for four times the original price.
Starring everyone’s favourite feminist, Emma Watson, the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ remake hits cinemas across the UK on Friday 17 March.