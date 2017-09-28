Disney Princess Wedding Dresses: Dream Come True Or Dream-Come-Nightmare?

Wedding dresses inspired Disney princesses have been created by a Japanese bridal company.

Under a licenced agreement with Disney, Kuraudia Co. is loaning the dreamy dresses for a “mere” 400,000 yen (that’s over £2,690 to you and me).

While some will find this charming and whimsical, others might see their childhood dream of being a Disney princess has become an adult’s worst nightmare.

Either way, you have to admit, they are strangely fascinating.