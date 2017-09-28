All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    28/09/2017 12:03 BST

    Disney Princess Wedding Dresses: Dream Come True Or Dream-Come-Nightmare?

    When you wish upon a star.

    Wedding dresses inspired Disney princesses have been created by a Japanese bridal company. 

    Under a licenced agreement with Disney, Kuraudia Co. is loaning the dreamy dresses for a “mere” 400,000 yen (that’s over £2,690 to you and me). 

    While some will find this charming and whimsical, others might see their childhood dream of being a Disney princess has become an adult’s worst nightmare. 

    Either way, you have to admit, they are strangely fascinating.

    Disney Japan

    The dresses will be available for loan to hotels, bridal boutiques and wedding halls across Japan starting November 2017. 

    Disney Japan

    Kuraudia told Asahi.com their reason for collaborating with Disney was due to their desire for the collection to reflect the company’s commitment to portraying an accurate view of the Disney’s universe. 

    Disney Japan

    A selection of tuxedos from the corresponding fairy-tales is also available to complete that picture perfect story line.  

    Disney Japan

    The princesses who inspired such an endeavour are: Belle from ‘Beauty And The Beast’, Snow White, Aurora from ‘Sleeping Beauty’, Rapunzel from ‘Tangled’, Cinderella, and Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’.

    Disney Japan

    Keep your eyes on Disney Japan for more information. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleweddingsWedding DressesdisneyWedding FashionDisney Princess

    Conversations