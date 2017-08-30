Disney World Is Now Selling Wine Slushies Because It Really Is The Most Magical Place On Earth

The long queues at Disney World will now be a whole lot more enjoyable thanks to a new treat that’s strictly for adults.

One of Disney’s on-site restaurants, Amorette’s Patisserie, is now selling wine slushies to allow guests to cool off with an alcoholic twist.

The eatery is based at Disney Springs - the outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex situated within the Walt Disney World resort in Florida.

The wine slushies come in two flavours: strawberry shiraz and mango moscato.

Judging by Instagram, the new drinks are going down a storm with the lucky holidaymakers who’ve already tried them.

See you in Florida?

