Disneyland Paris Is Undergoing A Huge Expansion And It Sounds Magical

Dig out your passport because Disneyland Paris is about to undergo a huge expansion based on your favourite films. The Walt Disney Studios Park will be home to three new areas based on Marvel, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Frozen’.

So far developers have been fairly tight-lipped about what the areas will include, although we do know a new hotel - called Disney’s Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel - is on the horizon, which will nod to the worlds of ‘Iron Man’, ‘The Avengers’, and ‘Spider-Man’. We’re hoping there’s also a ‘Black Panther’ reference or two along the way.

The park’s transformation will cost a whopping €2 billion (£1.76 billion) and take more than three years to complete. As well as the three film-inspired areas, the investment will give visitors new attractions and live entertainment experiences to try.