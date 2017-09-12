ENTERTAINMENT

Diversity In Media Awards 2017 Announces BBC Newsreader Jane Hill As Host

'Britain’s media industry is home to a variety of diverse talent.'

12/09/2017 15:29 | Updated 42 minutes ago
Ash Percival Entertainment Editor

Jane Hill has been announced as the host of the 2017 Diversity In Media Awards.

The BBC newsreader will be at the helm of Friday’s (15 September) ceremony, which celebrates the work to promote diversity across Britain’s media industries.  

A wide range of pubic figures and celebrities have been shortlisted for awards including Ariana Grande, Lily Allen, Rio Ferdinand, Graham Norton, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

BBC/Jude Edginton
Jane Will will present the Diversity In Media Awards

Speaking ahead of the awards, Jane, a proud member of the LGBT+ community, said: “From newspapers and radio, to online and television, Britain’s media industry is home to a variety of diverse talent. 

“The Diversity In Media Awards will shine a light on the individuals and organisations that do fantastic work to celebrate diversity in all its forms. This is an also important opportunity to highlight the work that still needs to be done by the media to reflect diversity across society. 

“I am delighted to be hosting this event and look forward to congratulating the winners on Friday.”

Stars expected to be in attendance at the event, held at London’s Waldorf Hilton Hotel, include ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Mollie King, ‘Good Morning Britain’ host Susanna Reid and TV and radio presenter Myleene Klass

The full list of award nominees are:

Broadcaster of the Year

  • BBC
  • Channel 4
  • ITV
  • London Live
  • Made in Tyne and Wear
  • MTV
  • Sky
  • UKTV

Production Company of the Year

  • Betty
  • Big Talk
  • Lesata
  • Lime Pictures
  • Love
  • Maverick
  • Sugar Films
  • Tiger Aspect

Media Organisation of the Year

  • Bloomberg
  • Creative Equals
  • Ethnic Media Sales
  • Grey London
  • James Grant
  • Mediacom
  • Roar Global
  • Simon Jones PR

Marketing Campaign of the Year

  • Black Lives Matter
  • Harvey Bertram-Brown
  • Lloyds Banking - He said yes
  • Mars UK
  • Pride in London
  • Project Embrace
  • Smirnoff - Digital Pride
  • The National Autistic Society

Journalist of the Year

  • Ben Henry
  • Caitlin Moran
  • Emma Barnett
  • Matthew Cain
  • Nesrine Malik
  • Nikki Fox
  • Paris Lees
  • Saira Khan

Blogger/Podcaster of the Year

  • Doug Armstrong
  • Chrissie Wunna
  • Gemma Turner
  • Mary-Loiuse Chandler
  • N.C for Brown Men
  • Rhianna Dhillon
  • Scott Bryan - Buzzfeed
  • What Wegan Did Next

TV Programme of the Year

  • ‘Britain’s got Talent’
  • ‘Chronicles of Nadyia’
  • ‘Gay Britannia’
  • ‘Gogglebox’
  • ‘Muslims Like Us’
  • ‘The A Word’
  • ‘The Last Leg’
  • ‘The Undateables’

Rising Star of the Year

  • Aaron Carty
  • Craig Dillon
  • Jake Graf
  • Layton Williams
  • Liv Little
  • Ollie Locke
  • Victoria Broom
  • Yomi Adegoke

Media Moment of the Year

  • ‘Behind Closed Doors’
  • ‘Black Mirror’
  • ‘Line of Duty’
  • ‘Loose Women’
  • Rio Ferdinand
  • ‘Doctor Who’
  • ‘This Morning’
  • ‘The Voice UK’

Hero of the Year

  • Adele
  • Ariana Grande
  • Fox Fisher
  • Gary Lineker
  • Ian McKellen
  • Lily Allen
  • Ruth Davidson
  • Sadiq Khan

Presenter of the Year

  • Ade Adepitan MBE
  • Fiona Stalker
  • Graham Norton
  • Jamal Edwards
  • Jasmine Dotiwala
  • Mary Portas
  • Reggie Yates
  • Stacey Dooley

Radio Station / Programme of the Year

  • Back Row & Chill
  • Badass Women’s Hour
  • BBC Somerset
  • BBC Women’s Hour
  • Gaydio
  • LBC
  • Resonance FM (community programmes)
  • Warren Tone

Diversity Champion of the Year

  • Guy Black
  • Jon Miler
  • Karen Blackett
  • Lord Alli
  • Philip O’Ferrall
  • Sarah Geater
  • Toby Mildon
  • Vivienne Francis

Actor of the Year

  • Chiwetel Ejiofor
  • Daniel Brocklebank
  • Denise Welch
  • Glynis Barber
  • Keiron Richardson
  • Liz Carr
  • Russell Tovey
  • Thandie Newton

Icon of the Year

  • Alan Carr
  • Alesha Dixon
  • Diane Abbott MP
  • Edward Enniful OBE
  • Gok Wan
  • Helen Mirren
  • Idris Elba
  • Will Young

Find out more about the Diversity In Media Awards here.

