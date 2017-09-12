Jane Hill has been announced as the host of the 2017 Diversity In Media Awards.

The BBC newsreader will be at the helm of Friday’s (15 September) ceremony, which celebrates the work to promote diversity across Britain’s media industries.

Speaking ahead of the awards, Jane, a proud member of the LGBT+ community, said: “From newspapers and radio, to online and television, Britain’s media industry is home to a variety of diverse talent.

“The Diversity In Media Awards will shine a light on the individuals and organisations that do fantastic work to celebrate diversity in all its forms. This is an also important opportunity to highlight the work that still needs to be done by the media to reflect diversity across society.

“I am delighted to be hosting this event and look forward to congratulating the winners on Friday.”

Samira Wiley ('Orange Is The New Black' actress) Megan Mack via Getty Images "I was just taught that love is the most powerful thing."

Adore Delano (Drag performer/singer) Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images "My voice is not only for singing, I speak about body image issues, HIV rights, and many other topics that should be addressed when you have a platform like mine."

Mary Lambert (singer/songwriter) Paul Morigi via Getty Images "Hearing women of all ages sing 'She Keeps Me Warm' at the top of their lungs - they don’t give a shit about what pronoun it is.



"They get that it’s about love, so I think that’s really given me perspective. I think people can deal with it, and they get it."

Todrick Hall (YouTube star/singer) Robin Marchant via Getty Images "When you’re a person that’s trying to be a public figure and you’re black and you’re gay and for some people it’s a little too much for them to handle...



"I think there are a lot of people who are afraid to be who they are and if I have to sacrifice a little bit of fame and a little bit of success because I’m being 100 percent truthful with who I am, hopefully that will create a paved way for someone else."

Ines Rau (model) Instagram/Ines Rau "It's all about what's in your heart. Gender and sexuality do not make you who you are. Your heart and actions do!"

Riley Carter Millington ('EastEnders' actor) Peter MacDiarmid/REX/Shutterstock "I want to help make a difference. [Being trans] is a part of me and I want hopefully to make other people feel like they can come out, like they can feel that they’ve got support."

Angel Haze (rapper) Brian Killian via Getty Images "Sexuality is like having a favorite colour. It doesn’t rule you, you know? And I should be able to do whatever and whoever I want at any given time."

Joe Lycett (stand-up comedian) David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock "Gender is fluid and I think it’s absolutely fascinating, so I talk about that a little bit in my show. I think it’s important some people do publicly go, 'Hey, I’m not straight and I’m not gay. I’m somewhere in the middle and that’s OK.'"

Ruby Tandoh (foodie/'Bake Off' finalist) Richard Saker/Rex/Shutterstock "To all the bros who hate social media, who pit it against 'real life' - I never would've had the courage to be me without Twitter's queer queens."