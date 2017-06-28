Ariana Grande, Adele And ‘Gogglebox’ Among Nominees At The 2017 Diversity In Media Awards

Fresh from helping to organise and appearing at the One Love Manchester concert, Ariana Grande is one of the nominees at the 2017 Diversity In Media Awards.

The US star has been nominated for the Hero of the Year Award in recognition of her response to the suicide bombing at her Manchester Arena concert last month.

Rex Ariana Grande and Adele are both up for awards

Also getting a nod is British singer Lily Allen, who recently worked to support the people affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The annual awards celebrate public figures and organisations who work to ensure all strands of the media reflect the diversity of British society.

Other nominees from the world of Entertainment include Adele, Alan Carr, Helen Mirren, Gok Wan, Alesha Dixon, Graham Norton, Mary Portas, Gary Lineker and Sir Ian McKellen.

Also nominated is Rio Ferdinand’s documentary ‘Being Mum And Dad’. The ex-footballer is expected to attend the ceremony in September after the programme received its first major award nomination.

The Diversity In Media Awards is backed by GLAAD, the international media monitoring organisation.

The ceremony will be hosted by BBC newsreader Jane Hill in London on 15 September.

The full list of award nominees are:

Broadcaster of the Year

BBC

Channel 4

ITV

London Live

Made in Tyne and Wear

MTV

Sky

UKTV

Production Company of the Year

Betty

Big Talk

Lesata

Lime Pictures

Love

Maverick

Sugar Films

Tiger Aspect

Media Organisation of the Year

Bloomberg

Creative Equals

Ethnic Media Sales

Grey London

James Grant

Mediacom

Roar Global

Simon Jones PR

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Black Lives Matter

Harvey Bertram-Brown

Lloyds Banking - He said yes

Mars UK

Pride in London

Project Embrace

Smirnoff - Digital Pride

The National Autistic Society

Journalist of the Year

Ben Henry

Caitlin Moran

Emma Barnett

Matthew Cain

Nesrine Malik

Nikki Fox

Paris Lees

Saira Khan

Blogger/Podcaster of the Year

Doug Armstrong

Chrissie Wunna

Gemma Turner

Mary-Loiuse Chandler

N.C for Brown Men

Rhianna Dhillon

Scott Bryan - Buzzfeed

What Wegan Did Next

TV Programme of the Year

‘Britain’s got Talent’

‘Chronicles of Nadyia’

‘Gay Britannia’

‘Gogglebox’

‘Muslims Like Us’

‘The A Word’

‘The Last Leg’

‘The Undateables’

Rising Star of the Year

Aaron Carty

Craig Dillon

Jake Graf

Layton Williams

Liv Little

Ollie Locke

Victoria Broom

Yomi Adegoke

Media Moment of the Year

‘Behind Closed Doors’

‘Black Mirror’

‘Line of Duty’

‘Loose Women’

Rio Ferdinand

‘Doctor Who’

‘This Morning’

‘The Voice UK’

Hero of the Year

Adele

Ariana Grande

Fox Fisher

Gary Lineker

Ian McKellen

Lily Allen

Ruth Davidson

Sadiq Khan

Presenter of the Year

Ade Adepitan MBE

Fiona Stalker

Graham Norton

Jamal Edwards

Jasmine Dotiwala

Mary Portas

Reggie Yates

Stacey Dooley

Radio Station / Programme of the Year

Back Row & Chill

Badass Women’s Hour

BBC Somerset

BBC Women’s Hour

Gaydio

LBC

Resonance FM (community programmes)

Warren Tone

Diversity Champion of the Year

Guy Black

Jon Miler

Karen Blackett

Lord Alli

Philip O’Ferrall

Sarah Geater

Toby Mildon

Vivienne Francis

Actor of the Year

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Daniel Brocklebank

Denise Welch

Glynis Barber

Keiron Richardson

Liz Carr

Russell Tovey

Thandie Newton

Icon of the Year

Alan Carr

Alesha Dixon

Diane Abbott MP

Edward Enniful OBE

Gok Wan

Helen Mirren

Idris Elba

Will Young

