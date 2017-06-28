Ariana Grande, Adele And ‘Gogglebox’ Among Nominees At The 2017 Diversity In Media Awards

Fresh from helping to organise and appearing at the One Love Manchester concert, Ariana Grande is one of the nominees at the 2017 Diversity In Media Awards.
The US star has been nominated for the Hero of the Year Award in recognition of her response to the suicide bombing at her Manchester Arena concert last month.
Also getting a nod is British singer Lily Allen, who recently worked to support the people affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster.
The annual awards celebrate public figures and organisations who work to ensure all strands of the media reflect the diversity of British society.
Other nominees from the world of Entertainment include Adele, Alan Carr, Helen Mirren, Gok Wan, Alesha Dixon, Graham Norton, Mary Portas, Gary Lineker and Sir Ian McKellen.
TV shows being recognised for their efforts to showcase diverse communities include ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, ‘Gogglebox’, ‘The Undateables’, ‘Line of Duty’, ‘Loose Women’, ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘This Morning’.
Also nominated is Rio Ferdinand’s documentary ‘Being Mum And Dad’. The ex-footballer is expected to attend the ceremony in September after the programme received its first major award nomination.
The Diversity In Media Awards is backed by GLAAD, the international media monitoring organisation.
The ceremony will be hosted by BBC newsreader Jane Hill in London on 15 September.
The full list of award nominees are:
Broadcaster of the Year
BBC
Channel 4
ITV
London Live
Made in Tyne and Wear
MTV
Sky
UKTV
Production Company of the Year
Betty
Big Talk
Lesata
Lime Pictures
Love
Maverick
Sugar Films
Tiger Aspect
Media Organisation of the Year
Bloomberg
Creative Equals
Ethnic Media Sales
Grey London
James Grant
Mediacom
Roar Global
Simon Jones PR
Marketing Campaign of the Year
Black Lives Matter
Harvey Bertram-Brown
Lloyds Banking - He said yes
Mars UK
Pride in London
Project Embrace
Smirnoff - Digital Pride
The National Autistic Society
Journalist of the Year
Ben Henry
Caitlin Moran
Emma Barnett
Matthew Cain
Nesrine Malik
Nikki Fox
Paris Lees
Saira Khan
Blogger/Podcaster of the Year
Doug Armstrong
Chrissie Wunna
Gemma Turner
Mary-Loiuse Chandler
N.C for Brown Men
Rhianna Dhillon
Scott Bryan - Buzzfeed
What Wegan Did Next
TV Programme of the Year
‘Britain’s got Talent’
‘Chronicles of Nadyia’
‘Gay Britannia’
‘Gogglebox’
‘Muslims Like Us’
‘The A Word’
‘The Last Leg’
‘The Undateables’
Rising Star of the Year
Aaron Carty
Craig Dillon
Jake Graf
Layton Williams
Liv Little
Ollie Locke
Victoria Broom
Yomi Adegoke
Media Moment of the Year
‘Behind Closed Doors’
‘Black Mirror’
‘Line of Duty’
‘Loose Women’
Rio Ferdinand
‘Doctor Who’
‘This Morning’
‘The Voice UK’
Hero of the Year
Adele
Ariana Grande
Fox Fisher
Gary Lineker
Ian McKellen
Lily Allen
Ruth Davidson
Sadiq Khan
Presenter of the Year
Ade Adepitan MBE
Fiona Stalker
Graham Norton
Jamal Edwards
Jasmine Dotiwala
Mary Portas
Reggie Yates
Stacey Dooley
Radio Station / Programme of the Year
Back Row & Chill
Badass Women’s Hour
BBC Somerset
BBC Women’s Hour
Gaydio
LBC
Resonance FM (community programmes)
Warren Tone
Diversity Champion of the Year
Guy Black
Jon Miler
Karen Blackett
Lord Alli
Philip O’Ferrall
Sarah Geater
Toby Mildon
Vivienne Francis
Actor of the Year
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Daniel Brocklebank
Denise Welch
Glynis Barber
Keiron Richardson
Liz Carr
Russell Tovey
Thandie Newton
Icon of the Year
Alan Carr
Alesha Dixon
Diane Abbott MP
Edward Enniful OBE
Gok Wan
Helen Mirren
Idris Elba
Will Young