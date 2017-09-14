The great and the good from the British media industry will be battling it out for a gong at the inaugural Viacom Diversity in Media Awards on Friday (15 September). The star-studded ceremony, held at London’s Hilton Waldorf Hotel, will celebrate the work to promote diversity across the entertainment world, and here’s just a taster of what to expect on the night... 1. BBC newsreader Jane Hill swaps presenting the news for presenting awards

BBC/Jude Edginton Jane Hill

Jane Hill will be handing out the prizes at the glittering ceremony, and the BBC journalist his “delighted” to be on hosting duties. She said in a statement: “From newspapers and radio, to online and television, Britain’s media industry is home to a variety of diverse talent. “The Diversity In Media Awards will shine a light on the individuals and organisations that do fantastic work to celebrate diversity in all its forms. This is an also important opportunity to highlight the work that still needs to be done by the media to reflect diversity across society.” 2. There will be a star-studded turnout

PA Wire/PA Images Susanna Reid

PA Wire/PA Images Graham Norton

Everyone’s favourite chat show host Graham Norton will be going up against the likes of Mary Portas and Reggie Yates for the Presenter of the Year accolade, but they will face tough competition from Dr Christian Jessen and Ade Adepitan. 4. Rising stars will be recognised too

Paul Morigi via Getty Images

The ceremony will also celebrate the work of up and coming figures, with trans activist and film maker Jake Graf, actress Victoria Broom and reality TV star Ollie Locke all nominated for the hotly-contested Rising Star Of The Year award. 5. There will be some emotional speeches In a year when the gender pay gap in the media hit the headlines and Donald Trump’s erosion of transgender rights in the USA generated global condemnation, we’re expecting some hard-hitting speeches from winners. Awards co-founder Linda Riley is a prominent diversity activist and is sure to have her say on the night. 6. Lily Allen is up for a gong for her support in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster

Pierre Suu via Getty Images Lily Allen

Singer Lily Allen is a strong contender for the Hero of the Year award following her passionate and outspoken support for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. Having continued to call on the government to do more to help them families made homeless by the blaze, a source close to the awards revealed she is set to scoop the gong, adding: “She was clearly moved to action by the devastation in her neighbourhood and has bravely championed the needs of local people ever since. “It isn’t the first time she’s spoken on issues of social justice so it is no surprise that awards organisers want to show her some recognition.” 7. Munroe Bergdorf will make her first red carpet appearance since L’Oreal sacking

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Munroe Bergdorf

Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf will make her first red carpet appearance since her controversial L’Oreal sacking, which saw her dropped from the company’s diversity campaign when she spoke out against institutional racism. The full list of award nominees are: Broadcaster of the Year BBC

Channel 4

ITV

London Live

Made in Tyne and Wear

MTV

Sky

UKTV Production Company of the Year Betty

Big Talk

Lesata

Lime Pictures

Love

Maverick

Sugar Films

Tiger Aspect Media Organisation of the Year Bloomberg

Creative Equals

Ethnic Media Sales

Grey London

James Grant

Mediacom

Roar Global

Simon Jones PR Marketing Campaign of the Year Black Lives Matter

Harvey Bertram-Brown

Lloyds Banking - He said yes

Mars UK

Pride in London

Project Embrace

Smirnoff - Digital Pride

The National Autistic Society Journalist of the Year Ben Henry

Caitlin Moran

Emma Barnett

Matthew Cain

Nesrine Malik

Nikki Fox

Paris Lees

Saira Khan Blogger/Podcaster of the Year Doug Armstrong

Chrissie Wunna

Gemma Turner

Mary-Loiuse Chandler

N.C for Brown Men

Rhianna Dhillon

Scott Bryan - Buzzfeed

What Wegan Did Next TV Programme of the Year ‘Britain’s got Talent’

‘Chronicles of Nadyia’

‘Gay Britannia’

‘Gogglebox’

‘Muslims Like Us’

‘The A Word’

‘The Last Leg’

‘The Undateables’ Rising Star of the Year Aaron Carty

Craig Dillon

Jake Graf

Layton Williams

Liv Little

Ollie Locke

Victoria Broom

Yomi Adegoke Media Moment of the Year ‘Behind Closed Doors’

‘Black Mirror’

‘Line of Duty’

‘Loose Women’

Rio Ferdinand

‘Doctor Who’

‘This Morning’

‘The Voice UK’ Hero of the Year Adele

Ariana Grande

Fox Fisher

Gary Lineker

Ian McKellen

Lily Allen

Ruth Davidson

Sadiq Khan Presenter of the Year Ade Adepitan MBE

Fiona Stalker

Graham Norton

Jamal Edwards

Jasmine Dotiwala

Mary Portas

Reggie Yates

Stacey Dooley Radio Station / Programme of the Year Back Row & Chill

Badass Women’s Hour

BBC Somerset

BBC Women’s Hour

Gaydio

LBC

Resonance FM (community programmes)

Warren Tone Diversity Champion of the Year Guy Black

Jon Miler

Karen Blackett

Lord Alli

Philip O’Ferrall

Sarah Geater

Toby Mildon

Vivienne Francis Actor of the Year Chiwetel Ejiofor

Daniel Brocklebank

Denise Welch

Glynis Barber

Keiron Richardson

Liz Carr

Russell Tovey

Thandie Newton Icon of the Year Alan Carr

Alesha Dixon

Diane Abbott MP

Edward Enniful OBE

Gok Wan

Helen Mirren

Idris Elba

Will Young Find out more about the Diversity In Media Awards here.