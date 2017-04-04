A divorced couple has shared how they still get together once a year to have a professional family photo taken for the sake of their son.

Victoria Baldwin and her ex-husband Adam Dyson, from the US, had photos taken during their pregnancy and after their son Bruce was born.

When they separated, they made a deal that these photos would not stop.

The top two photos (below) were taken when the couple were married and the bottom two were taken one and two years after their divorce was finalised.

“We are not in love, we don’t always agree, we’re not best friends, sometimes we don’t even like one another,” Baldwin shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page.

“But you know what we are? We are forever connected because of our beautiful, smart, kind, compassionate, funny son.”