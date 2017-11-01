All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    DIY Christmas: Snow Globe Jumpers And Other Curiosities Trending On Pinterest

    Don't just hold the globe, wear the globe. 🙄

    01/11/2017 15:11 GMT

    According to Pinterest, holiday style searches are up by 200% this year, with Pinners starting to find inspiration for Christmas garb. 

    Leading the pack is the charmingly tacky DIY snow globe Christmas jumper, an idea that as caught on in the Pinterest community. 

    Whether individuals prefer to use a fish bowl or left-over packaging, some have gone the extra mile to ensure their jumpers are as original as can be. 

    You can allow your creativity to flourish with this one. 

    The common denominator seems to be snow, evidence Pinners do indeed dream of a white Christmas.  

    But if your DIY skills aren’t quite at that level, you could always try your hand at attempting these bow shows. 

    We’re thinking ballet pumps, a bag of the pound shop’s greatest bows and some heavy duty glue and you’re good to go. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionChristmasmen's fashionShoesPinterestchristmas jumpers

    Conversations