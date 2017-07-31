London’s Docklands Light Railway, better known as the DLR, is celebrating its 30th birthday and has been given a spruced up new map to celebrate.
The DLR was officially opened by the Queen in the summer of 1987, beginning with just 11 single-carriage trains that served 15 stations.
It has continued to grow, being extended six times to help meet east London’s growing population, and now serves Bank in The City, Beckton, Lewisham, London City Airport, Woolwich Arsenal and Stratford International.
A new colour-coded map has been released to celebrate the line’s 30th anniversary:
The DLR carries 122 million passengers every year, compared with 6.7 million in its first year, and now serves 45 stations with 56 mainly three carriage trains on 38 kilometres of track.
Danny Price, TfL’s Director of the DLR, said: “The DLR has been an integral part of east London for 30 years and we are proud of the contribution it has made.
“With a growing population, and continuing redevelopment in the area, the importance of good transport links is clear. With improvements such as a new generation of trains from 2022 and initiatives to make our customers’ lives easier, such as the new clearer DLR line map, we will ensure the DLR continues to meet those growing needs.”
Plus anyone who tries to tell you they don’t enjoy sitting at the front of the driverless trains and pretending they’re in control of the carriage is downright liar.
Happy birthday DLR!