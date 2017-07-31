London’s Docklands Light Railway, better known as the DLR, is celebrating its 30th birthday and has been given a spruced up new map to celebrate. The DLR was officially opened by the Queen in the summer of 1987, beginning with just 11 single-carriage trains that served 15 stations.

PA Wire/PA Images Anyone who says they don't like pretending to be a train driver on the DLR is a liar

It has continued to grow, being extended six times to help meet east London’s growing population, and now serves Bank in The City, Beckton, Lewisham, London City Airport, Woolwich Arsenal and Stratford International. A new colour-coded map has been released to celebrate the line’s 30th anniversary:

TfL Click here for a larger version