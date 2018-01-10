Do you tend to carry your child on the left side of your body? Chances are, you’ve never really stopped to think about it, but scientists may have just discovered why you do it.

Although there’s no right or wrong side to hold a baby, scientists have long noted the majority of women tend to naturally favour the left, with previous research suggesting 85% of women instinctively cradle a baby this way.

But until now, the reasons behind this behaviour have been unclear.

To get to the bottom of it, researchers from St Petersburg State University, Russia, looked to the animal kingdom for signs of the trend, to determine whether it’s a learned behaviour among humans, or a behaviour that has evolved across species.

They discovered populations of walruses and flying foxes displaying the same preferences for left-hand side soothing and concluded the method may be an evolutionary behaviour, developed to aid emotional connection with your child.