**WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS**

As the dust settles on the gripping finale to series 2 of ‘Doctor Foster’, the show’s writer has revealed that it could have ended very differently indeed for Gemma Foster and her family.

Tuesday night’s final episode concluded with Gemma (Suranne Jones) facing a future alone when her son Tom disappears after finally having enough of his estranged parent’s bitter ongoing feud.

But the show’s writer, Mike Bartlett, says the original ending was a lot less bleak.