‘Doctor Foster’ was one of the year’s biggest TV hits when it debuted on BBC One in 2015, with more than 10 million of us tuning in for the explosive final episode. Anticipation for the second series of the psychological thriller is high, with fans eager to know what’s in store for scorned GP Gemma Foster, played by Suranne Jones.

The first series ended with Gemma’s cheating husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) running off into the sunset with his young lover, Kate Parks (Jodie Comer). Series 2 picks up on the story in real time, two years after Simon’s affair was exposed, when he comes back into Gemma’s life, and has been described as “a contemporary Western” by Suranne. Here’s what we know so far... When does series 2 start? ‘Doctor Foster’ returns on Tuesday 5 September at 9pm. This means it will clash with ‘The Great British Bake Off’ on Channel 4, which is on until 9.15pm. Who is starring in it? All of the main cast will be reprising their roles including Suranne Jones as the titular character and Bertie Carvel as her cheating ex-husband, Simon. Jodie Cramer is also back as ‘the other woman’ Kate Parks, with Neil Stuke and Sara Stewart as her parents Chris and Susie.

BBC

What can we expect in series 2? The new series centres around Gemma and Simon’s divorce, two years after they went their separate ways. The show’s writer and creator, Mike Bartlett, revealed: “We’re now going to tell the next chapter in Gemma’s story. Her life in Parminster may look better on the surface, but as she will discover to her cost, every action has its consequences eventually. No one comes through hell unscathed.” Suranne Jones added: “[The series is] what happens to two people who essentially still hate each other that haven’t sorted out their issues, and have a child to look after in the meantime. I think it’s really brave, different, and it certainly pushes the boundaries of family drama… Now we can look into what happens to a woman after divorce, when deceit and revenge have taken their toll.” Also, the BBC released this intriguing picture...

BBC

Will the second series be very different to the first? Suranne admitted that she had to be convinced to sign on for series 2, because she felt “my story had finished”. She told Digital Spy: “When they told me what they wanted to do with it, I felt that nothing had been done on television like it.” She also described the new series has having a “weird, sexy edge”, adding: “Everyone has had a relationship, maybe has an ex-partner [and] we all know what it feels like to be in a room with an ex-partner. It’s uncomfortable.” Can I still watch series 1? You can indeed. The BBC is making the full first series available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 27 August. All five episodes will be online and will be available for 30 days. This gives new and existing audiences a chance to get up to speed with the multi-award winning drama. Take a sneak peek at series 2 in the trailer below…