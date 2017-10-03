Cast your minds back to October 2015, when the first series of ‘Doctor Foster’ wrapped up on BBC One.

As you may recall, the hit show’s series finale concluded with one of the most uncomfortable dinner party scenes in British TV history, during which time Suranne Jones’ character dropped a number of bombshells, most notably her husband’s shady business deals and the fact he’d been having an affair.

She then strolled off with nothing more than hairflip, giving us one of the year’s most iconic TV moments.