Suranne Jones has given ‘Doctor Foster’ fans the first teasers of what to expect from the second series. The BBC thriller finished its first run in 2015, where Suranne’s character Gemma Foster had split from her husband after proving her theory her husband was having an affair.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Suranne Jones is back for 'Doctor Foster' series two

And while the first series was pretty dark, it seems fans shouldn’t expect the tone to lighten when it returns. Speaking on the red carpet of Sunday’s (14 May) TV Baftas, Suranne likened the drama ahead to a “contemporary Western”. “I think it’s definitely AS good, I’m hoping it will be better, different,” she said (via What’s On TV). “It’s kind of two people at war, so Mike Bartlett wrote it as a contemporary Western, and it does feel like that.”