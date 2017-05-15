Suranne Jones has given ‘Doctor Foster’ fans the first teasers of what to expect from the second series.
The BBC thriller finished its first run in 2015, where Suranne’s character Gemma Foster had split from her husband after proving her theory her husband was having an affair.
And while the first series was pretty dark, it seems fans shouldn’t expect the tone to lighten when it returns.
Speaking on the red carpet of Sunday’s (14 May) TV Baftas, Suranne likened the drama ahead to a “contemporary Western”.
“I think it’s definitely AS good, I’m hoping it will be better, different,” she said (via What’s On TV).
“It’s kind of two people at war, so Mike Bartlett wrote it as a contemporary Western, and it does feel like that.”
Suranne, who previously won a TV Bafta for her performance in the series, continued: “Gemma and Simon, when people aren’t looking, after a divorce, what happens to people who essentially still hate each other, haven’t sorted out their issues and have a child to look after.
“It’s really brave, different and pushes the boundaries of family drama.”
Actress Jodie Comer, who played Gemma’s husband’s mistress, previously revealed the second series will take place two years on from the action of the first.
Speaking to Digital Spy, she also claimed viewers will have the chance to get to know her character a little better.
“On a personal level, what’s exciting for me is people will actually get to know Kate as a person,” she said. “She is just known as ‘the other woman’ – so I think it’s quite cool to come back and hopefully maybe give people a different perspective.”
‘Doctor Foster’ returns to BBC One later this year.