Suranne Jones is back as the titular ‘Doctor Foster’ in a brand new trailer for the second series of the hit BBC drama.
The new teaser clip was released on Friday (18 August), and while it doesn’t give away much in terms of plot, it does provide plenty of intrigue when the lead character’s unfaithful and abusive ex-husband, Simon, returns to the scene.
Also back is Jodie Comer as Simon’s mistress, Kate, who became pregnant with his child in series one, who declares: “Hopefully, it’ll be peace and quiet from now on.”
However, we have a feeling she’s not going to get her wish.
It looks like we’re in for yet another showdown between Gemma and Simon, with Suranne’s character sinisterly telling her ex, “you want to get rid of me”, but as we saw in the first run of ‘Doctor Foster’ in 2015, she won’t be giving up anything without a fight.
All of this is interspersed with scenes of Gemma on a night out, receiving a mysterious letter and checking out her reflection in a state of undress.
It doesn’t make a great deal of sense… but we can’t wait to find out what it all means when the show returns in the autumn.
The first series of ‘Doctor Foster’ proved to be a huge hit for BBC One when it first aired two years ago, being named Best New Drama at the National Television Awards and bagging Suranne Jones her first ever Bafta for her performance.
Check out the trailer in full above.