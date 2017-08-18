Suranne Jones is back as the titular ‘Doctor Foster’ in a brand new trailer for the second series of the hit BBC drama.

The new teaser clip was released on Friday (18 August), and while it doesn’t give away much in terms of plot, it does provide plenty of intrigue when the lead character’s unfaithful and abusive ex-husband, Simon, returns to the scene.

Also back is Jodie Comer as Simon’s mistress, Kate, who became pregnant with his child in series one, who declares: “Hopefully, it’ll be peace and quiet from now on.”

However, we have a feeling she’s not going to get her wish.