‘Doctor Foster’ creator and writer Mike Bartlett has given his biggest hint yet that Tuesday’s (3 October) series finale could be the last ever episode.
Speculation has been rife that a third series could be in the works, given the huge popularity of the BBC drama, but Mike has admitted he is yet to put pen to paper.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “No, I haven’t written a third series.
“The BBC has never ever put pressure on us to do more and it’s not that sort of show. You could see that at the end of series one. There was just as many people going, ‘Don’t do a series two’. It’s because people care and I love that.
“There’s a lot of trust that we’d only do more if there’s a story and a reason. So there’s no pressure to do more. We all just focus on the one we’re doing and that’s a massive amount of work for everybody.”
Lead star Suranne Jones previously shared her thoughts on a possible third series, but remained pretty cryptic.
She told The Mirror: “If Mike comes up with another story then we’ll talk about it. But for now, like the first one, it’s got a really good, solid ending.”
There are a number of outstanding questions the series two finale needs to deliver, but bosses have teased fans with what to expect in the form of a spoiler picture.
It hints there will be another dramatic dinner party scene - just as in the first series finale - with Gemma seen at a table with her son, Tom, new boyfriend James and colleague Ros. And judging from the looks on everyone’s faces, something pretty dramatic is set to unfold.
‘Doctor Foster’ airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One.