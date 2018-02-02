Doctor Asks Terminally Ill Kids What Gave Their Life Meaning: 'No One Loves Me Like My Mummy'

MmeEmil via Getty Images

A paediatric doctor who asked some of his terminally ill patients what gave their life meaning has shared their touching responses online. Dr Alastair McAlpine, from Cape Town, South Africa, said it was part of an assignment to speak to the children about what they enjoyed in life. “Kids can be so wise, y’know,” he tweeted on 1 February. “Here are some of the responses (thread).”

For an assignment, I asked some of my terminal paediatric palliative care patients what they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning. Kids can be so wise, y'know. Here are some of the responses (Thread). — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

McAlpine started off by saying none of the kids wished they had watched more TV or spent more time on Facebook. Instead, they loved the simple things in life, such as their dog’s bark, how much their mum loved them, or building sandcastles at the beach.

MANY mentioned their pets:

'I love Rufus, his funny bark makes me laugh.'

'I love when Ginny snuggles up to me at night and purrs'

'I was happiest riding Jake on the beach.'

/2 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

ALL of them loved ice-cream.

/4 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

ALL of them loved books or being told stories, especially by their parents:

'Harry Potter made me feel brave.'

'I love stories in space!'

'I want to be a great detective like Sherlock Holmes when I'm better!'



Folks, read to your kids! They love it. /5 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Many of them loved swimming, and the beach.

'I made big sandcastles!'

'Being in the sea with the waves was so exciting! My eyes didn't even hurt!' /7 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Almost ALL of them valued kindness above most other virtues:

'My granny is so kind to me. She always makes me smile.'

'Jonny gave me half his sandwich when I didn't eat mine. That was nice.'

'I like it when that kind nurse is here. She's gentle. And it hurts less' /8 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Almost ALL of them loved people who made them laugh:

'That magician is so silly! His pants fell down and I couldn't stop laughing!'

'My daddy pulls funny faces which I just love!'

'The boy in the next bed farted! Hahaha!'



Laughter relieves pain. /9 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Kids love their toys, and their superheroes.

'My Princess Sophia doll is my favourite!'

'I love Batman!' (All the boys love Batman)

'I like cuddling my teddy' /10 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Finally, they ALL valued time with their family. Nothing was more important.

'Mum and dad are the best!'

'My sister always hugs me tight'

'No one loves me like mummy loves me!' /11 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

During his conversations with the children, McAlpine said many expressed worry or concern for their parents, and hoped they wouldn’t worry too much when they had gone. Many also reflected on wishing they had spent less time worrying about what others thought of them and valued people who just “treated them normally”. One child said: “My real friends didn’t care when my hair fell out.” The doctor summed up the Twitter thread with a take-home message for his followers, writing: “Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them. These are the things these kids wished they could’ve done more. The rest is details. Oh... and eat ice cream.”

Take home message:

Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them.



These are the things these kids wished they could've done more. The rest is details.



Oh... and eat ice-cream. /End — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

Twitter users thanked the doctor for sharing the responses, saying it has helped them reflect on their own lives.

thank you for doing something so very important #palliativecare#realheroes — Schwartziris (@Schwartziris) February 1, 2018

Great lessons from sadness. My healthy three year old thanks you. — Anthony Dale (@anthonyfdale) February 1, 2018

What a wonderful yet tear jerking thread. Isn’t it sad that people have to be reminded to do these things with their children. I’d like to think my daughter has all these happy memories. Thank you for writing this — Ruth Senescall (@Ruthie2shoes) February 1, 2018

So true. ..sad that growing up make us forget how to enjoy the simple little things in life. — Karen Aitken (@KarenFourie3) February 1, 2018