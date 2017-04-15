‘Doctor Who’ returned to our screens this weekend, and Pearl Mackie’s arrival as the latest companion Bill immediately draw gasps of delight from the fans.

Bill was introduced as a bright young thing who attends the Doctor’s lectures at university, despite not being a student, but a canteen worker. The Doctor soon took her under his wing, and they embarked on their first adventure, as Bill was tempted by her love for another student “with a star in her eye”, and had to be saved by the Doctor and his trusty sidekick Nardole (Matt Lucas).