The BBC has offered ‘Doctor Who’ fans an exciting first look at this year’s Christmas special in a new trailer.

The current Doctor, Peter Capaldi will bow out in the episode, but before Jodie Whittaker takes over as the Time Lord, there’s one last adventure to be had.

Entitled ‘Twice Upon A Time’, the special will see the Doctor team up with his very first incarnation, who made a surprise appearance during the series finale earlier this month.