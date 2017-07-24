The BBC has offered ‘Doctor Who’ fans an exciting first look at this year’s Christmas special in a new trailer.
The current Doctor, Peter Capaldi will bow out in the episode, but before Jodie Whittaker takes over as the Time Lord, there’s one last adventure to be had.
Entitled ‘Twice Upon A Time’, the special will see the Doctor team up with his very first incarnation, who made a surprise appearance during the series finale earlier this month.
The trailer shows the pair uniting to fight a new dark force, while there is also shots of an appearance from Mark Gatiss, who will play a first world war soldier known as the Captain.
Assistant Bill Potts will also return for Peter Capaldi’s farewell as the Doctor, but actress Pearl Mackie has also revealed this will mark her last appearance.
The start of the regeneration process is also teased, although there’s no sight of Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor in the 60-second promo.
The former ‘Broadchurch’ star will become the thirteenth Doctor during the Christmas special, after it was announced she was taking over from Peter earlier this month.
The special also serves as executive producer Steven Moffat’s swansong, as he is being succeeded in the role by ‘Broadchurch’ creator Chris Chibnall.
Rumours have also suggested former companion Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) will make an appearance in the Christmas special to mark the end of this era of the show.