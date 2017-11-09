‘Doctor Who’ fans have been treated to a first glimpse of Jodie Whittaker in character as the lead.
Earlier this year, Jodie was confirmed as the successor to Peter Capaldi as the keeper of the Tardis, marking the first time in ‘Doctor Who’ history the role has gone to a woman.
Ahead of her debut next month, when the Twelfth Doctor regenerates in the annual ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special, a new photo of Jodie as the Time Lord has been unveiled.
Following on from the Doctor’s most recent incarnation and his more formal attitude to fashion, Jodie’s version of the time-travelling extra-terrestrial sees the character trying out something a bit more whimsical.
in the new photo Jodie sports a 1970s-esque look including brightly-coloured braces and cropped blue trousers.
The official ‘Doctor Who’ Twitter account first posted the image on Thursday (9 November), along with the message: “New series. New Doctor. New look!”
While fans will soon be bidding farewell to Peter Capaldi, his companions, played by Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas, will also be bowing out of the show, to make room for a new team.
The new characters will be played by Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and - in a rather surprising move - ‘The Chase’ presenter Bradley Walsh.
Incoming Time Lord Jodie recently said she hopes a female lead will bring a new legion of fans to the show, having initially faced criticism from the more traditional (translation: sexist) corners of the fan community when her appointment in the role was first confirmed.