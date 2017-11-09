‘Doctor Who’ fans have been treated to a first glimpse of Jodie Whittaker in character as the lead.

Earlier this year, Jodie was confirmed as the successor to Peter Capaldi as the keeper of the Tardis, marking the first time in ‘Doctor Who’ history the role has gone to a woman.

Ahead of her debut next month, when the Twelfth Doctor regenerates in the annual ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special, a new photo of Jodie as the Time Lord has been unveiled.