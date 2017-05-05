‘Doctor Who’ is going to continue its trend of tackling serious issues in its current series, with this week’s episode lampooning the housing crisis in the UK.

The latest instalment of the sci-fi show will see the Time Lord moving in to a cramped old house with a bunch of students, as he and companion Bill are unable to afford anything better.

As reported by the Daily Star, when asked how others manage to avoid living in squalid conditions, Bill laments: “Other people have money.”