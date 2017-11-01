A Dalek operator has been fired from his regular column in the official ‘Doctor Who’ magazine, after branding BBC Worldwide “c**ts” in his most recent piece.

Nicholas Pegg, who has been responsible for operating the Daleks ever since ‘Doctor Who’ was rebooted in 2005, previously held a column in the sci-fi smash’s companion magazine under the moniker ‘The Watcher’.

However, he’s now been dismissed, after sneaking an explicit message into the most recent edition of the mag, hitting out at distributors BBC Worldwide and the magazine’s printers, Panini.