Jodie Whittaker was on Sunday night named as the first female lead in Doctor Who, becoming the 13th Doctor and marking a step forward for equality in television.

The BBC confirmed the Broadchurch and Attack The Block star would succeed Peter Capaldi, with 35-year-old Whittaker being chosen ahead of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kris Marshall, who had been the favourites with the bookmakers until the 11th hour.