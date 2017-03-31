The new series of ‘Doctor Who’ will feature the Time Lord’s first ever openly gay companion, it has been revealed.
The character, Bill Potts, is being played by Pearl Mackie, and will arrive on the show during April’s season 10 premiere.
Speaking to the BBC, Pearl has shared her joy at the move, while also reminding TV fans why it “shouldn’t be a big deal in the 21st Century”.
“It’s about time isn’t it?” she said. “That representation is important, especially on a mainstream show.
“It’s important to say people are gay, people are black - there are also aliens in the world as well so watch out for them.
“I remember watching TV as a young mixed race girl not seeing many people who looked like me, so I think being able to visually recognise yourself on screen is important.”
“[Being gay] is not the main thing that defines her character - it’s something that’s part of her and something that she’s very happy and very comfortable with.”
With the new series’ air date approaching, it’s definitely a very exciting time to be a ‘Doctor Who’ fan, and while the episodes will be Pearl’s first, they’ll mark the end of Peter Capaldi’s time as the Doctor.
Bosses are currently trying to decide on a suitable replacement for the actor, while addressing comments from the many fans who have pointed out that it’s about time the first female Time Lord was cast.