Pearl Mackie has reflected on her time in ‘Doctor Who’, revealing one moment that helped her realise the positive impact her character, Bill Potts, was having. Bill was the Time Lord’s first ever openly-gay, full-time assistant and at one Comic-Con event in Berlin, one fan explained how important this was to her.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Pearl Mackie

Speaking to HuffPost UK on BUILD, Pearl explained that a woman at the event told her: “I love watching you on ‘Doctor Who’, it’s my favorite show. “Watching you play a gay character who was completely comfortable with her sexuality - she wasn’t grappling with it and didn’t need to come out, it wasn’t a big secret, just ‘i like girls, that’s it’. “That helped me to come out to my family. Without that I wouldn’t have been able to do it.” “That was pretty amazing,” Pearl admitted. “I didn’t really think of the significance of it, until that. That grounds you. It still makes me quite emotional thinking about it now.”

BBC Pearl, Peter Capaldi and David Bradley in the 2017 Christmas Special