Pearl Mackie hasn’t even made her ‘Doctor Who’ debut yet, but that hasn’t stopped her from revealing what role she would love to land next.
The actress will arrive on our screens as new assistant Bill Potts later this month, but when her time accompanying the Doctor comes to an end, she’d like to land a very famous role.
Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “I’d quite like to play James Bond. Not Jane Bond, James. If I can be called Bill, I can be called James can’t I?
“For me it’s just about playing characters with depth who have interesting stories to tell that maybe approach things in a way you haven’t seen before.
“I think there’s so many wonderful people and characters out there that don’t exist yet that I’d like to play. I’d like to do a bit of everything really. Whatever - throw it at me and I’ll do it. I’ll take James Bond.”
Pearl recently hit headlines after revealing that her ‘Doctor Who’ character is a lesbian, making her the first ever openly gay companion for the Time Lord.
Pearl’s revelation hit headlines for the right reasons, as fans celebrated the news, but showrunner Steven Moffat dismissed “all the fuss”, and stated that “in a way there shouldn’t be any”.
“Just to be clear, we are not expecting any kind of round of applause or pat in the back for that,” he said (via the Guardian). “That is the minimal level of representation we should have on television and the correct response would be: ‘What took you so long?’ not ‘We’re so great.’”