Pearl Mackie has made an unexpected revelation about what happened when she landed her ‘Doctor Who’ role, revealing that the show’s bosses told her not to catch up on previous series. The actress is set to play the Doctor’s latest assistant, Bill Potts, in the upcoming tenth series of the drama, which premieres next month.

Michael Stewart via Getty Images Pearl with Peter Capaldi

Now, speaking to SFX magazine, Pearl has revealed that showrunner Steven Moffat asked her to leave the boxsets well alone before filming, and start work on the show with an open mind instead. Explaining what happened when she took his advice, Pearl said: “I think it’s stood me in quite good stead in terms of my approach to [playing Bill]. “I talked to Steven and Brian after I’d got the job – I was like, ‘Look, gimme the back catalogue, let me watch it all!’

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images The duo on set in January

“I initially planned to watch all of Peter’s stuff with Jenna, so I could see what he was like as a Doctor, and they were like, ‘Don’t watch it, because she doesn’t know anything about that, and actually what you’re bringing to it is a really nice kind of freshness. What you’re doing is working’.” While the upcoming series of the BBC show will feature Pearl’s debut as the Doctor’s companion, it will be the final outing for Peter Capaldi. The actor announced his decision to leave the Tardis behind earlier this year, and there has been plenty of speculation about who could replace him, with many fans suggesting it’s time for the first female Doctor.